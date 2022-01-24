Oakland County commission approves $3.2M in response to Oxford shooting

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved more than $3.2 million in resources in response to the shooting at Oxford High School last November.

The funding will provide more support to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Oxford community and for mental health resources. Here’s a breakdown:

$500,000 in additional resources for the Prosecutor’s office to prosecute the cases

$20,000 for counseling services for Sheriff’s Office personnel who responded to the incident

$100,000 in support for the Oxford area’s economic recovery, including organizations and businesses that have provided indispensable assistance and resources following the shooting incident

$500,000 for mental health resources to meet the needs of students, families, and educators who have directly been impacted by the Oxford school shooting incident.

“The way we respond to this horrible incident is very important to help not only the residents of Oxford heal, but for all citizens of the county, state and country,” Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford) said. “We must do our best to make sure we prosecute these evil acts to the fullest extent of the law. This is the time we need more, not less, when it comes to resources.”

The resolution also creates positions within the Prosecutor’s Office for two office support clerks, two prosecutor investigators, two paralegals, one community liaison, one victim advocate and one assistant prosecutor, all of which will sunset on January 31, 2024.

“The urgency for action is now!” Board Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak) said. “We acted swiftly and proved we are prepared to secure all resources necessary to help the Oxford community, and our entire county, get through this tragedy. Justice will not be delayed, and victims and their families will get the resources they need.”

The Board approved formation of the Oxford Response Ad Hoc Committee which will continue to monitor the need and release of funds over the coming months. Woodward will appoint Spisz to lead the committee.

