Man, woman arrested for shooting, carjacking, fleeing, ramming cop cars in Macomb County, police say

Weapons taken from Lenox Township carjacking suspects after a chase on Jan. 25, 2022.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and a woman were taken into custody overnight after they fired shots at a gas station, stole a car, led officers on a chase and then rammed into police vehicles in Macomb County, according to authorities.

Macomb County deputies were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) to the Shell gas station at 37887 26 Mile Road in Lenox Township.

Police said a man and a woman had fired shots at someone before stealing his 2008 Pontiac G6 and fleeing on 26 Mile Road. The carjacking victim was not injured, authorities said.

Chesterfield Township officers said they located the G6 on westbound I-94, south of 23 Mile Road. They pursued the stolen car as it exited at Hall Road and fled north on Gratiot Avenue, officials said.

Macomb County deputies joined the pursuit and saw the G6 enter a parking lot, they said. It rammed into two Chesterfield Township police vehicles, disabling one of them, according to authorities.

A deputy disabled the G6 to end the chase, but the man and woman fled on foot, police said. They were both taken into custody quickly, deputies said.

The man had a handgun in his waistband and an assault-type rifle inside a bag on his shoulder, according to officials. The woman didn’t have any weapons on her at the time of her arrest, they said.

A magazine for the rifle was found in the G6, according to police.

Deputies said there were no injuries to the suspects or law enforcement officers involved. Vehicles from Chesterfield Township police and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were damaged.

Police said the vehicle the man and woman originally used to get to the gas station was found nearby. It was registered out of Mississippi, where they both live, according to records.

The man and woman were taken to the Macomb County Jail on felony charges, including attempted murder, carjacking, resisting and obstructing officers, fleeing and eluding, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials said the investigation is being completed at this time.