Michigan House passes new distracted driving legislation

LANSING, Mich – Put the phone down. That’s the goal of bills that moved through the Michigan House Tuesday (Jan. 25). It makes driving and talking or texting handheld a crime with increasing fines.

The bills would still allow you to use your phone as long as it is hands-free.

“They serve as a way to encourage better behavior from drivers on our roads and allow our law enforcement to keep those who are driving distracted in check,” said Rep. Mari Manoogian D-Bloomfield Hills.

The bills also prohibit driving and accessing, reading, or posting to a social media site. These bills are a bipartisan effort, but at least one lawmaker claimed it’s an infringement on one’s liberty.

“To me, this feels like the big hand of government; they know best, they know what’s best for us,” said Rep. John Reilly/ R-Oakland. “Am I alone? Do others feel this chipping away at the foundation of liberty in this country?”

Reilly’s was the minority viewpoint since driving is a privilege, not a right.

“I don’t feel we’re taking away personal liberties by telling people you can’t have your phone in your hand,” said Rep. Joe Bellino R-Monroe.

The main bill passed 75-26.