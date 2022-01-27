Couple escapes pothole nightmare experience on US Route 23 near Ann Arbor

It's not hard to imagine as we've all had a rock hit our car, and that can be scary. Now imagine the rock shattering your windshield at 75 miles an hour. "It was huge. I was in shock when it happened," said Coleen Gleason. Gleason is talking about the rock that hit her windshield last Saturday just after noon near Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich – It’s not hard to imagine as we’ve all had a rock hit our car, and that can be scary.

Now imagine the rock shattering your windshield at 75 miles an hour.

“It was huge. We were in shock when it happened,” said Coleen Gleason.

Gleason is talking about the rock that hit her windshield last Saturday just after noon near Ann Arbor.

She was riding with her boyfriend in their Chevy Silverado south on U.S. Route 23 just past the Plymouth Road exit when a Pure Michigan moment happened.

Ad

“And then the car in front of us switched lanes and hit a pothole, and then this massive rock-like chunk spun off their back tire and came and flung at the windshield,” Gleason said.

They were able to get to the side of the road safely, but when you see the damage in the video player above, you might wonder how.

“Well, yeah, it left like a four-inch gap in the windshield,” Gleason said. “So there was like enough to where I could stick fingers through the windshield if I wanted to. So there was broken glass throughout the truck’s cab. Like it got into like our eyes and our hair. Like it went into our drinks we had in like the console and then like we still have to vacuum out the truck’s backseat, and there’s still glass shards back there.”

They found a Safelite nearby in Ann Arbor and quickly got the windshield fixed, but their insurance deductible was too high to make it worth a claim.

Ad

So Gleason filed a claim with the state of Michigan, but she isn’t holding her breath.

“I just think what if something worse would have happened? Who would have been held accountable then?” Gleason said. “So I’m just thankful that he and I were fine. And there are no other vehicles injured.”

And that’s the important part that everyone is okay, but Gleason worries that people will brush this off as ‘oh well, that’s Michigan’ when if that had been an inexperienced driver, who knows what the result would have been.