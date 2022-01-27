Morning Briefing Jan. 27, 2022: Lodge Freeway closed in Detroit amid shooting investigation; Watch Whitmer’s State of the State address

Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit after domestic violence situation leads to shooting
Police have shut down the Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate a shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence situation.
How COVID’s omicron variant is impacting restaurants in Michigan
Restaurants have suffered throughout the entire COVID pandemic and this recent omicron surge is also hurting business.
A new survey found the majority of restaurants saw a drop in customers because of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Professor suspended over video sues Ferris State University
A Michigan professor asked a judge Wednesday to immediately reinstate him, two weeks after he was suspended for making a sarcastic video for students that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID policies.
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 379 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 13,711.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 268 identified during a Vital Records review.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,933,062, including 29,605 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,905,639 cases and 29,226 deaths, as of Monday.
