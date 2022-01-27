Morning Briefing Jan. 27, 2022: Lodge Freeway closed in Detroit amid shooting investigation; Watch Whitmer’s State of the State address

Police have shut down the Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate a shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

Most of us have had a rock hit our car while we were driving, and that can be scary. But imagine that rock hitting your car at 75 mph, and shattering your windshield while on the freeway.

“It was huge,” Coleen Gleason said. “We were in shock when it happened.”

Restaurants have suffered throughout the entire COVID pandemic and this recent omicron surge is also hurting business.

A new survey found the majority of restaurants saw a drop in customers because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

A Michigan professor asked a judge Wednesday to immediately reinstate him, two weeks after he was suspended for making a sarcastic video for students that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID policies.

Weather forecast: Continued cold with a chance of snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 379 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 13,711.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 268 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,933,062, including 29,605 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,905,639 cases and 29,226 deaths, as of Monday.

