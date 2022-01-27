17º

Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit after domestic violence situation leads to shooting

Southbound lanes closed near Davison Freeway

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Police have shut down the Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate a shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

Officials said a woman was driving south on the Lodge around 5 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 27) near Warren Avenue in Detroit when someone fired shots at her vehicle.

She drove to one of the casinos to file a report and was referred to Michigan State Police, according to authorities.

Troopers interviewed the woman and determined that the shooting was not random. The case is being investigated as domestic violence.

The southbound lanes of the Lodge have since closed at the Davison Freeway while troopers investigate.

