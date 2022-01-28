16º

Local News

Arson investigators probe house fire on Detroit’s west side after 2 injured

Man reported woman missing 90 minutes before fire

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, House Fire, Fire, Arson, Detroit Fire Department, DFD
An early morning house fire is under investigation on Detroit's west side. It happened on Shiawassee Street, not far from the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road.

DETROIT – The cause of a house fire on Detroit’s west side is under investigation.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday (Jan. 28) on Shiawassee Drive, not far from the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road.

Sources say the situation began 90 minutes before the fire when a man reported a woman missing a few doors down from the home that burned. The man that reported her missing found her in the home that burned.

Residents living nearby reported hearing a loud argument and then say the home caught on fire.

A 73-year-old man was found outside the home with burns and smoke inhalation. A 40-year-old man was also found outside with burns and smoke inhalation.

A woman who was in the home was not hurt. Police are searching for a man who reported that she was missing. Police are investigating to see if the home was firebombed. Both men are expected to be OK.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter