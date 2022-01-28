Morning Briefing Jan. 28, 2022: Rescues underway after Pittsburgh bridge collapses; Eastpointe police search for suspected shooter

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

See more here.

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of fatally shooting a man and shooting and injuring a woman in Eastpointe.

See the report here.

Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams are hosting the 49ers in L.A. for the NFC Championship on Sunday, and in the stands will be at least one Detroit Lions jersey: After a TikTok video went viral, a Stafford super fan from Michigan scored tickets to the big game.

Ad

Learn more here.

A Michigan woman filed for unemployment as an independent contractor and soon the checks she needed arrived, but then late last year she received a notification from UIA telling her she owed the state $17,000. She was stunned.

See the story here.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis reported on Wednesday.

Read more here.

Ad

Weather forecast: Frigid Friday with subzero wind chills

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 379 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 13,711.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 268 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,933,062, including 29,605 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,905,639 cases and 29,226 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.