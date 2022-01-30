Video: Chopper helps state police locate driver in Detroit hit-and-run

Michigan State Police work to apprehend a the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 28, 2022 on Detroit's west side. Photo taken from a police chopper. Image courtesy of a video published on Twitter by MSP.

DETROIT – Police were able to locate and arrest a person accused of fleeing the scene of a Detroit car crash thanks to support from the air.

Michigan State Police shared footage on Twitter Sunday from a police helicopter that assisted with an arrest in a hit-and-run that occurred Friday. A foot pursuit of the suspect took place in the area of Westfield Avenue and Livernois, officials said.

Authorities arrested the individual in question after a support helicopter was able to locate the suspect with a night vision camera. The suspect apparently hid inside of a shed in a backyard, where they were apprehended by officers.

You can see the footage in the tweet below.

One of the responsibilities of our aviation section is to provide overwatch for MSP troopers on the ground. This video shows a suspect of a hit and run impaired driving crash who ran from the scene. The combined efforts of the troops on the ground and Trooper 2 led to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/nDvLBQ9gPi — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2022

Police say they believe the suspect was operating the vehicle while intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

