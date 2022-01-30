25º

Video: Chopper helps state police locate driver in Detroit hit-and-run

Police believe driver was intoxicated at time of crash

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Police work to apprehend a the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 28, 2022 on Detroit's west side. Photo taken from a police chopper. Image courtesy of a video published on Twitter by MSP. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT – Police were able to locate and arrest a person accused of fleeing the scene of a Detroit car crash thanks to support from the air.

Michigan State Police shared footage on Twitter Sunday from a police helicopter that assisted with an arrest in a hit-and-run that occurred Friday. A foot pursuit of the suspect took place in the area of Westfield Avenue and Livernois, officials said.

Authorities arrested the individual in question after a support helicopter was able to locate the suspect with a night vision camera. The suspect apparently hid inside of a shed in a backyard, where they were apprehended by officers.

You can see the footage in the tweet below.

Police say they believe the suspect was operating the vehicle while intoxicated at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

