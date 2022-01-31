Dearborn police say thieves breaking windows to steal airbags from parked cars at night

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police said they are seeing more and more airbags stolen by thieves who break windows to get into parked vehicles at night.

Officials said General Motors vehicles -- particularly Chevrolet Malibus -- have been targeted.

Thieves have been seen breaking into vehicles parked on city streets or in parking lots during overnight hours, according to authorities. They typically smash windows to get inside and pry the steering wheel from its column.

“I ask that our citizens be vigilant and immediately contact the police department if they observe this sort of criminal activity in our neighborhoods,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “These crimes of opportunity not only have a direct impact on individual residents, but our community as a whole.”

Anyone who has information about these crimes is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.