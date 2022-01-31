How county road commissions across Metro Detroit are preparing ahead of massive snowstorm

It’s going to be rough on the roads later this week as forecasters expect a massive two day snow event. We’re expected to see our biggest snowfall of the year. With that, trouble on the roads is inevitable.

“We won’t be sleeping this week. I can tell you that no one here and anyone here in Wayne County that has a CDL with the Wayne County Operations is all hands on deck,” said Beverly Watts, Wayne County Department of Public Services.

Watts said the drivers are ready and so are the vehicles.

Over in Oakland County, despite staffing shortages in almost any profession these days, that won’t be the case for the county road commission.

“We have a number of people that work in office positions regularly that are ready to do that and jump into that mode when needed. So, we have contingency plans in place should there be worker shortages,” said Craig Bryson, with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Bryson said they’re hearing they could get up to an inch and a half of snow per hour, which means most of the trucks will be on the freeways.

Both Bryson and Watts are asking anyone who can, to stay home during this storm.

The Detroit Public Works Department is in the process of coming up with a plan to handle the heavy snowfall, but they said they’ll be ready.