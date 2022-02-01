Detroit schools will shift to virtual learning in case of heavy snow, superintendent says

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) plans to shift to virtual learning if there is heavy snowfall this week, the superintendent said in a statement Tuesday.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said school will not be canceled due to weather.

“If heavy snow comes, we will shift to online learning for the bad weather days to ensure learning continues. School will not be cancelled,” reads the statement from Vitti.

The district does not have snow days available.

Parts of Southeastern Michigan are expected to see a foot of snow starting Wednesday morning and into Thursday. You can track school closings right here.

Ad

You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free Local4Casters app. Just search WDIV in your app store. Learn more about it here.