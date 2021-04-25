Cloudy icon
Dashcam video captures arrest of Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones

State representative involved in April 6 collision in Fowlerville

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – Michigan State Police dashboard camera footage captured the April 6 arrest of state Rep. Jewell Jones.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest after a crash on I-96 near Fowlerville. State police troopers said they found Jones’ SUV with the vanity plate ELECTED in a ditch.

Jones can be heard in the video mention is position in legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’ll call governor Whitmer right now,” Jones can be heard on the video. “I’m a state rep.”

The video captures police taking Jones to the ground as they continue to struggle with him.

State police reported it took two uses of a taser and pepper spray to get Jones under control.

Police said Jones -- who refused a blood test -- had a blood-alcohol content of 0.19% after a warrant was obtained -- more than twice the legal limit.

Jones, 26, faces charges including resisting and obstructing officers -- a felony -- driving with a high blood-alcohol content, reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence.

