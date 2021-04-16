Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan state Representative Jewell Jones was arraigned Friday on several charges in connection with a collision in Fowlerville.

READ: Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones charged in alleged drunk driving incident

“The defendant’s behavior was so serious that they had escalated to a point that the troopers had to tase and pepper spray the defendant,” said Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Carolyn Henry.

Prosecutors claim Jones became combative and confrontational with state troopers and a paramedic after allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car on I-96. They said his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, also known as ‘super drunk.’

Ad

It is alleged Jones drove from Southfield to Fowlerville, where he crashed his car in a ditch. Prosecutors claim Jones became uncooperative when paramedics tried to help his passenger, who was in need of treatment. That’s when police were called.

“It was further reported that he continued to be confrontational uncooperative and using status of importance by flashing badges instead of the IDs being asked for by law enforcement,” Henry said.

Jones was elected in 2016 and represents Inkster and other portions of Wayne County. He’s a Senior Deacon, and active member of the National Guard and an auxiliary police officer in Inkster.

More: Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones takes to social media after Tuesday crash, arrest

More: Local news