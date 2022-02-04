Macomb Township man uses 4-wheeler to plow street, sidewalks: ‘They forget about our street often’

We know there are a lot of plow trucks still out clearing residential streets throughout Metro Detroit. But what do you do if you're not sure when or if plow trucks may reach your neighborhood?

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There are a lot of plow trucks still out clearing residential streets throughout Metro Detroit. But what do you do if you’re not sure when or if plow trucks may reach your neighborhood?

One neighborhood in Macomb Township received enormous snow over the past few days. A neighbor says his street does not get much attention from snowplows. So he plows the street himself and says there is an important reason why he does it.

“We have elderly residents, and some rescue units need to get in here,” said the masked hero. “They forget about our street often. They do a decent job, but it could be better.”

Who is that masked man on the 4-wheeler?

He’s your friendly neighborhood one-man snow clearing crew.

He wants to keep a relatively low profile, but you can’t miss him zipping up and down Oak Pointe Drive in Macomb Township, plowing sidewalks and streets.

“You sort of have to take things into your own hands,” the man said. “You can’t wait for the government to do everything for you.”

On Thursday (Feb. 3), as the snow pounded down, a neighbor posted this video seen in the video player above on Facebook, writing, ‘when your street never gets plowed, neighbors take it into their own hands. Thank you.’

As you can see in the video player above, the man is not just doing a part of a driveway; he’s plowing the entire neighborhood, knowing ambulances and school buses may have to get through.

“Some people appreciate it, some don’t,” the man said.

Most people could be heard in the video player above shouting thank you to him, but a few complained.

“You know it is making it harder for me to get out of my driveway,” the man said. “I push the snow off to the side anyway.”

He said he is not trying to make the town look bad or anything like that, as he is just looking out for his neighbors.