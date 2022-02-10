3 Mackinaw City hotels accused of deception: Closed rooms, worse amenities, bogus cancellation policy

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – Three hotels in Mackinaw City are accused of deceiving customers with a bogus cancellation policy and by advertising rooms and amenities that turned out to be unavailable when travelers arrived, according to the attorney general.

Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action to the Beach House Hotel, the Crown Choice Inn and Suites, and the Hamilton Inn Select Beachfront.

Accusations of deception

“The complaints allege instances where consumers book rooms at hotels that, while advertised as available and the reservations ultimately confirmed, were in fact closed without notice to the consumer,” the NIA states.

When customers arrived at the closed hotels, they were directed to the Hamilton Inn and given a substitute room with worse amenities, according to Nessel.

If customers declined to stay at the Hamilton Inn, they were denied refunds due to a 72-hour cancellation policy, authorities said. Customers said they were never made aware of the original hotel’s closure at any time before arriving in Mackinaw City.

Special agent witnesses deception firsthand

On Nov. 4, a special agent with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office made a reservation at the Crown Choice Inn for Nov. 10 through a website identified as the Official Mackinaw City Chamber of Tourism, according to Nessel.

The reservation was made for a room with two queen beds and a lake-view balcony and included access to 17 indoor pools and indoor waterpark admission wristbands, authorities said.

According to the agent, even though he made the reservation on Nov. 4, he didn’t receive email confirmation of the transaction until Nov. 9, which fell outside the 72-hour cancellation window.

“In other words, the reservation wasn’t confirmed until it was too late to cancel the reservation without penalty, according to the cancellation policy,” Nessel wrote.

When the agent arrived Nov. 10 to check into the Crown Choice Inn, he saw a “vacancy” sign illuminated, but it was obvious the hotel was closed, according to officials. He said the parking lot was empty and the inside of the hotel was dark.

The hotel entrance was locked and had a sign on the door directing people to check in at the Hamilton Inn, the agent said.

When he got to the Hamilton Inn, the agent told staff members that he was there to check in at the Crown Choice Inn. He was asked to wait for staff to finish the daily audit and returned about 15 minutes later, according to authorities.

The agent said he was told that the Crown Choice Inn’s waterpark was closed for cleaning, and his reservation had been moved to the Hamilton Inn. He told them he wanted to use the waterpark, but staff members said the park was closed for cleaning and that there were no other waterparks in the area, officials said.

He was told that it was already too late for the reservation to be canceled with a refund, the agent said.

“Tourism is part of the life-blood for the economy in Northern Michigan,” Nessel said. “Whether it’s our residents enjoying a long weekend or visitors coming to experience our majestic sand dunes, beaches, lakes or ski slopes, it is important that all consumers are treated fairly so they look forward to sharing joyful stories with future visitors. My office will not tolerate actions that threaten our reputation in the tourism industry or harm consumers.”

The hotels have until Feb. 18 to respond and take appropriate steps to address the findings.