Morning Briefing Feb. 13, 2022: Super Bowl Sunday snowfall for SE Michigan; Detroit broadcast legend Frank Beckmann dies

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Longtime WJR radio host Frank Beckmann has died nearly one year after retiring from his decadeslong career, according to several reports.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Kelly Stafford is feeling the love from Detroit to Los Angeles as former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to play in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday with the Rams.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester is in L.A for the big game and caught up with Kelly.

Hours after removing their vehicles blocking the Ambassador Bridge, protesters opposed to COVID vaccine mandates continued to block traffic outside in the bitter cold early Sunday, while in the capital Ottawa, police were forming a new command center with provincial and national authorities that they said would help them respond better to a larger demonstration that has paralyzed downtown.

A damaged overpass has forced police to shut down Northbound US-23 in Washtenaw County through the weekend.

The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at Oxford High School in November.

Money from the U.S. Justice Department’s emergency assistance program will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School.

Michigan reported 5,716 new cases of COVID-19 and 152 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,858 cases over the past two days. The deaths announced Friday include 110 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,032,362, including 30,899 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths, as of Wednesday.

