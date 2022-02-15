Attorney: Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will plead guilty to 2 felony, 4 misdemeanor charges

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The attorney for Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones has confirmed that Jones will plead guilty to several charges in court on Wednesday.

Jones is expected to plead guilty to resisting and obstructing arrest, from an incident in April, those are both felony charges.

He is also expected to plead guilty to four misdemeanor charges -- including driving while impaired, having a weapon with a high blood alcohol content, reckless driving and attempt to escape

The attempt to escape is from an incident when police said he had a handcuff key on him while being booked.

