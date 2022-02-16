Macomb man created fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID vaccination cards, AG says

MACOMB, Mich. – Michigan’s attorney general has taken action against a Macomb man who created a fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID vaccination cards, she said.

Christopher Holland, of Macomb, is accused of soliciting buyers for blank COVID vaccination cards on the Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook page, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Officials said they determined that the Facebook account behind the posts was a fake persona. On Sept. 3, an order authorized Nessel’s office to lean on Facebook and internet providers for additional information behind the account.

An investigation found that Holland was responsible for the fake page and posts, Nessel said.

Nessel’s civil action requests that the court declares Holland engaged in unlawful conduct in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. She wants him to pay back attorney fees and investigation costs and be formally banned from selling goods and services under a false identity.

“We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA.”

Anyone with information about COVID-related scams or consumer scams of any kind is asked to file a complaint online.