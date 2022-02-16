Police chase ends with suspect, patrol car striking house in Detroit

It all started with reports of a shooting on the Lodge freeway right at Southfield. The chase ended miles away in Detroit's University District with the vehicle hitting the side of a house.

DETROIT – A shooting on the Lodge Freeway turned into a police pursuit that came to a sudden stop in Detroit’s University District.

The chase happened Tuesday (Feb. 15) afternoon and ended when the vehicle struck the side of a house.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” resident Lillie Williams said.

Police chased the black Ford Focus across multiple cities and dozens of officers worked to take the shooting suspect down with a pit maneuver leading to the crash.

“At first, I thought they were just riding through the neighborhood,” Williams said. “I didn’t know anything had happened until I had come out, and I had some everybody on the corner.”

Ad

Both the Ford Focus and a Southfield police cruiser caused damage to the property’s siding. Thankfully, homeowner Aric Hyman, wasn’t there at the time.

“I was able to come home and just assess the damage,” Hyman said. “I feel very fortunate that I have insurance. It was an unfortunate event, from what I’ve been told. I’m just glad that no one was hurt.”

The young man arrested has yet to be charged. Neighbors like Williams are stunned to be so close to a potentially dangerous situation.

“Somebody hits your house. It’s disturbing,” Williams said.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to give the community more information about the event. Charges could be filed.