Police investigate report of someone in white van firing shots on I-75 in Troy

Michigan State Police troopers search the northbound lanes of I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Feb. 16, 2022, for evidence of a shooting on the freeway.

TROY, Mich. – Police investigated a report of someone in a white van firing shots at a driver on I-75 near 14 Mile Road in Troy on Wednesday.

The report came in at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 16) to the Detroit Regional Communication Center, officials said.

The woman told authorities that shots were fired at her, but no bullets damaged her vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers briefly closed the northbound lanes of I-75 to investigate what happened. The freeway reopened around 11:45 a.m.

You can see aerial footage of police searching the freeway below.

