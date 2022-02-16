46º

Local News

Police investigate report of someone in white van firing shots on I-75 in Troy

Northbound lanes of I-75 reopen after investigation

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Troy, Oakland County, Local, Shooting, Crime, Troy Shooting, Troy Crime, I-75, 14 Mile Road, MSP, Michigan State Police, Detroit Regional Communication Center
Michigan State Police troopers search the northbound lanes of I-75 near 14 Mile Road on Feb. 16, 2022, for evidence of a shooting on the freeway. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. – Police investigated a report of someone in a white van firing shots at a driver on I-75 near 14 Mile Road in Troy on Wednesday.

The report came in at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 16) to the Detroit Regional Communication Center, officials said.

The woman told authorities that shots were fired at her, but no bullets damaged her vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers briefly closed the northbound lanes of I-75 to investigate what happened. The freeway reopened around 11:45 a.m.

You can see aerial footage of police searching the freeway below.

Michigan State Police investigated a report of a shooting on northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road in Troy on Feb. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police investigated a report of a shooting on northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road in Troy on Feb. 16, 2022.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

