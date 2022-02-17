39º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Officials: Man faces possibility of life in prison for murder at Clinton Township apartment complex

Antoine Harvey charged in connection with death of Antonio Neal

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Clinton Township, Macomb County, Local, Clinton Township Police, Clinton Township Police Department, Crime, Homicide, Murder, Clinton Township Crime, Clinton Township Murder, Country Squire Apartments, Country Squire Street, McLaren Hospital, Mount Clemens, Mt Clemens, Antonio Neal, Antoine Harvey
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing the possibility of life in prison in connection with a Clinton Township murder, officials said.

Clinton Township police were called around 12:40 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) to the Country Squire apartment complex in the 2400 block of Country Squire Street.

Officers said they found a man in his 30s, later identified as Antonio Neal, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Antoine Cortez Harvey was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and a felony firearm violation.

He is being held on $1 million bond, cash/surety.

Officials said Harvey faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A preliminary conference has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email