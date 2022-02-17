Wayne man accused of murdering Dearborn resident with kitchen knife, officials say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Wayne man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Dearborn resident who was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, police said.

Dearborn police and firefighters were called at 8:53 a.m. Friday (Feb. 11) to a house in the 7500 block of Indiana Street.

When they arrived, officials spoke to Michael Steven Hicks, 31, of Wayne. They said he was disheveled, underdressed and without shoes despite the very cold weather.

After talking to Hicks, police went into a home and found it had been ransacked, according to authorities. Officers said they found the owner, Daniel Willard Sweeney, 78, of Dearborn, lying on the floor of the living room underneath a blanket.

Sweeney was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities said Hicks stabbed Sweeney multiple times with a large kitchen knife.

“This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Sweeney’s car was missing from the home and later found at another location, police said. They believe Hicks stole the car after the attack.

Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder and felony murder.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.