‘Serial arsonist’ facing 10 charges, linked to 9 fires in Detroit, Highland Park, officials say

Andrael Davis is facing charges in connection with several arsons in Detroit and Highland Park.

DETROIT – Officials said they have linked a “serial arsonist” to nine fires set in Detroit and Highland Park. So far, he has been charged in connection with five of them.

Andrael Davis, 30, is accused of being responsible for a series of house fires in the Virginia Park neighborhood and surrounding area. He has been charged with five felony counts of arson and five misdemeanor counts of arson.

Andrael Davis (City of Detroit)

“For the past year, the Virginia Park neighborhood has been on edge as major efforts are being made to revitalize the community,” Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said. “It’s my hope that the arrest of Mr. Davis will bring peace of mind to the residents here and allow the neighborhood’s revitalization efforts to flourish.”

The investigation into these fires began in March 2021. Officials said several fires were set on Detroit’s west side and the neighboring part of Highland Park.

Davis was originally arrested for setting fire to a fence on Hazelwood Street and a trash can on Stoepel Street, according to authorities. For those incidents, he received two misdemeanor arson charges.

In April 2021, Davis set another fire in a trash can at East 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street, police said. He assaulted officers during his arrest at that location and was arraigned on charges last week, officials said.

Fire investigators learned of increased arson activity in the Virginia Park neighborhood in December, they said. While surveilling the area on Feb. 10, undercover officials said they saw Davis preparing to light a garage on fire at 1444 Taylor Street.

The scene of a fire on Taylor Street in Detroit. (City of Detroit)

He was taken into custody, authorities said.

Prosecutors originally charged Davis in connection with the Feb. 10 incident, but further investigation led to several other charges. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved those warrants, and Davis was arraigned Friday morning (Feb. 18).

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

Davis was charged with setting fires at the following locations:

Nov. 28, 2021: 1444 Taylor Street

Dec. 26, 2021: 1405/1407 Clairmount Avenue

Dec. 29, 2021: 1404 Atkinson Street

Jan. 31, 2022: 1405/1407 Clairmount Avenue

Feb. 5, 2022: 1444 Taylor Street

Davis is also linked to a series of other fires between May 2020 and March 2021, but those investigations are ongoing, according to authorities.

May 5, 2020: 2224 Hazelwood Street

March 5, 2021: 1474 Taylor Street

March 15, 2021: Structure fire at 2nd and Glendale avenues in Highland Park

March 17, 2021: Dumpster fire at 1415 Glynn Court