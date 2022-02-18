Video: Truck barrels through flooded street in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – A pickup truck was captured Friday morning plowing through a flooded residential street in Monroe, where waters nearly covered the vehicle’s hood.

Local 4 cameras were getting footage of a street that became flooded by the overflowing River Raisin, when a pickup truck was seen barreling through the icy waters. Several other cars were parked on the street in front of homes, and many were almost completely covered in water.

The truck driving through caused a significant wave, and the parked cars all lifted in response.

You can watch in the video player above. Warning: There may be foul language.

A number of streets have been closed in the city of Monroe Friday due to flooding. The River Raisin is filled with ice and has a restricted water flow, according to the National Weather Service, cause it to flood.

The river and the city are under a flood warning until further notice.

According to the NWS, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the river was at 9 feet, reaching a flooding stage. The water reportedly reached 10 feet as of 10:40 a.m., a height expected to flood several homes on the western edge of the city.

“The river level is expected to fluctuate between 9.5 feet and 10.5 feet due to variable ice cover and ice restricted flow along the river,” the NWS said.

Local 4 chopper footage shows several cars trapped in flooded waters on a street in the city of Monroe.

View from a residential street in the city of Monroe that has become flooded with icy waters from the overflowing River Raisin on Feb. 18, 2022. (WDIV)