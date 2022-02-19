Dearborn Heights cancels Fire and Ice Festival due to high winds

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Fire and Ice Festival scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 19, in Dearborn Heights has been canceled due to strong winds, officials said.

The festival was originally set to run from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our Fire and Ice event today due to the high winds and safety concerns. Most of our acts that were scheduled throughout the day couldn’t be performed safely due to the winds we are experiencing -- so in the interest of safety for all, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said Kim Laurencelle, parks and recreation director. “We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation has caused anyone planning to attend.”

The event was going to feature fire breathers, fire pits, ice sculptures, live music and more.

