Detroit police: 2 juveniles arrested in triple homicide that included 5-year-old boy

DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Sunday on the city’s west side, which included the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police said they received tips and were able to identify the suspects. Police obtained search warrants and the two suspects were taken into custody without incident. The suspects have not been identified.

Last night, Local 4′s Pamela Osborne talked to the grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who was found shot to death. Shalesa Floyd said her grandson, Caleb Harris, was a light. He should be looking forward to his sixth birthday right now, and his grandmother can’t comprehend how or why someone would hurt him.

“For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live,” Floyd said.

Detroit police Chief James White said a man and a woman in their 20s and 30s were also killed in the shooting on Evergreen Road. The woman was the child’s mother, he said.

White said family members hadn’t heard from the victims in weeks, and they found the back door had been kicked in.

“They continued to check the house for additional victims, and unfortunately they did find a third victim, a child, in a room deceased,” White said.

The child had been shot multiple times, according to the chief.

“To do this -- it’s like a monster would do this,” Floyd said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.

