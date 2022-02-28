29º

Detroit police search for suspect linked to shooting of 30-year-old man

Officials search for Kenneth Sadler

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Kenneth Sadler (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a person in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man over the weekend.

Officers were called at 4:18 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) to the area of Minnesota Avenue and Lumpkin Street. They said a 30-year-old man had been shot and suffered non-fatal injuries.

Kenneth Sadler, 59, is wanted in connection with the shooting. He fled the scene north on Lumpkin Street, toward Nevada Avenue, according to authorities.

Sadler was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

