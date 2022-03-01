49º

Large fire burns along 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township

No injuries reported

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A large fire burned along 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township on March 1, 2022 (video courtesy: Joseph Munem)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A large fire is burning Tuesday along 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township.

Firefighters said the smoke is coming from the 4700 block of 22 Mile Road, behind Lutz Roofing Company.

You can see video of the fire above, courtesy of Joseph Munem.

A second alarm was called around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday (March 1). Multiple communities are assisting with the fire, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The video below shows the fire from Collision Guys, a business that’s also on 22 Mile Road:

This video from Collision Guys in Shelby Township shows a March 1, 2022, fire along 22 Mile Road.

