2 charged with murder after police find man dead in doorway of Detroit building

DETROIT – Two people have been charged with murder after police found a man dead in the doorway of a Detroit building, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 11:34 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 24) to a building in the 12000 block of Greenfield Road on the city’s west side.

When officers arrived, they found Albert Williams, 52, of Detroit, in the doorway suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said Williams had gotten into a verbal argument with Delron Devall Black Jr., 28, and Kenneth Cecil Daniel, 30, both of Detroit.

At some point, the argument escalated and Black fired a handgun, fatally injuring Williams, authorities said.

Black and Daniel are both accused of robbing Williams before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Black is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearm violations.

Daniel is charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday afternoon and are being held on $1 million bond, cash/surety. They must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17.