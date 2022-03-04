Detroit police search for man who robbed dollar store at gunpoint, authorities say

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man who walked into a dollar store and robbed the cashier at gunpoint, according to authorities.

The robbery happened at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Family Dollar in the 19700 block of Mound Road, police said.

A man walked up to the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, but then he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, officials said.

The employee complied, and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The man was wearing a black hat, black ski mask, red winter coat, black or blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.