Metro Detroit family demands justice in double murder: ‘Like somebody cut out some of your heart’

Dominique Parchmon Shyanna Hall was murdered on Jan. 5 of this year in the city of Wayne. On Friday (March 4), their family teamed up with Crime Stoppers to announce a reward in the case. But before they did that, their parents sat down with our Sandra Ali.

WAYNE, Mich. – A heartbroken family is pleading for justice two months after Dominique Parchmon and Shyanna Hall were murdered in Wayne.

The victims’ family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the suspected killer.

The two sisters were home at their apartment when Dominique Parchmon and her boyfriend got into a fight. Dominique Parchmon started making calls for help, but by the time anyone could get to their apartment, it was too late.

“My daughter-in-law was on the phone talking with Dominique when this happens and she called my other daughter, Shantanique, and had her go over to Dominique’s house and apparently Christopher had just left she went in and she said that Dominique was unresponsive and Shyanna was fighting for her life,” mother Carol Parchmon said.

Police believe Dominique Parchmon’s boyfriend, Christopher Greer shot them, then took off in Dominique Parchmon’s 2006 Dodge Charger that he later abandoned.

“Shantanique was saying, ‘Mom, Dominique is not moving and I think she’s deceased,’” Carol Parchmon said. “It feels like somebody cut out some of your heart, put it back in your chest and told you to try to live.”

The two were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They both died in a hospital in Dearborn. There has been a warrant out for Greer, and officials have been searching for him for the last two months.

“I’m beyond angry. Just find him. Somebody knows where he’s at. Whoever helping him. Turn him in. Or, hell, turn your own self in. You know what you did,” father Martez Hall said.

The reward is now up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Call 1-800-Speak Up or submit a tip online.