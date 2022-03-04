Michigan father turns in adult son for sending nude photos of himself to minor, police say

CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan father called police to tell them his adult son was sending nude photos of himself to a minor, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police officials said they received a call in October 2020 from the father of Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, of Cadillac. The father told troopers that Simmons may have sent inappropriate photos to a minor, police said.

Officials launched a lengthy investigation that included interviews, search warrants and electronic equipment analysis, according to state police.

On Feb. 24, a warrant was authorized by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office charging Simmons with accosting a child for immoral purposes, intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Simmons turned himself in Wednesday (March 2) and was arraigned at 84th District Court in Missaukee, police said. He is being held at the Missaukee County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.

The next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 17.