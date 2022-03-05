Macomb County man facing disturbing child and animal abuse charges

Darius Julius Hammond Swan is in custody Friday (March 4) on a $1M bond. Warren police and the U.S. Marshals picked Hammond-Swan up Friday after three-month-old twins were taken to Children’s Hospital with terrible injuries. One of the babies suffered a fractured skull while the other had fluid on the brain. Police say both babies just three months old have signs of past abuse.

Children’s Hospital’s call to Child Protective Services led to an Extended Stay Hotel in Warren where police found a cat that had injuries to its face and head.

Hammond-Swan is accused of assaulting the babies as well as the animal. Police say one of the twins is still in the hospital while the other has been released. Police say both babies will have lifelong issues because of their injuries.