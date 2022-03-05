31º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Macomb County man facing disturbing child and animal abuse charges

Police say both babies had signs of past abuse

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Darius Julius Hammond Swan, Child Abuse, Animal Abuse, Warren Police, U.S. Marshals, Three Month Old Twins, Children’s Hospital, Child Protective Services, Warren
Darius Julius Hammond Swan is in custody Friday (March 4) on a $1M bond. Warren police and the U.S. Marshals picked Hammond-Swan up Friday after three-month-old twins were taken to Children’s Hospital with terrible injuries. One of the babies suffered a fractured skull while the other had fluid on the brain. Police say both babies just three months old have signs of past abuse.

WARREN, Mich. – Darius Julius Hammond Swan is in custody Friday (March 4) on a $1M bond.

Warren police and the U.S. Marshals picked Hammond-Swan up Friday after three-month-old twins were taken to Children’s Hospital with terrible injuries. One of the babies suffered a fractured skull while the other had fluid on the brain.

Police say both babies just three months old have signs of past abuse.

Children’s Hospital’s call to Child Protective Services led to an Extended Stay Hotel in Warren where police found a cat that had injuries to its face and head.

Hammond-Swan is accused of assaulting the babies as well as the animal. Police say one of the twins is still in the hospital while the other has been released. Police say both babies will have lifelong issues because of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter