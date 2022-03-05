Man, 71, fatally struck by car while walking in road in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the street in Orion Township, authorities report.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:18 p.m. Friday, a 71-year-old man was walking on Indianwood Road east of Oneida when he was struck by a person driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer. The man, identified as Ernie Fortson of Pontiac, was reportedly walking in the roadway when he was hit.

Forston was taken to the hospital by the fire department, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say that Forston’s girlfriend told deputies that the man left their Pontiac home to get pizza at about 2:30 p.m., and “possibly became confused and kept walking north.”

Forston was reportedly holding a box of pizza and wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The scene of the crash is about 10 miles from his home, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as a 56-year-old Ortonville resident who was not injured in the crash. It appears that they are cooperating with law enforcement amid the investigation.

Officials say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

