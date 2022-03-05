Police investigating non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Law enforcement at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Michigan on March 5, 2022. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

JACKSON, Mich. – An investigation is underway Saturday after law enforcement shot a person who was believed to be involved in a domestic assault, and then fled from officers in Jackson, officials report.

At about 1:33 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic assault complaint by a Meijer store in Jackson, near East Michigan Avenue and US-127, officials said. The suspect in question reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, but their vehicle was located at about an hour and 20 minutes later about 16 miles away.

Police then began a pursuit, which came to an end on Crouch Road near Draper Road after the suspect’s vehicle “became disabled on its own,” according to Michigan State Police. The suspect -- a 33-year-old from Cement City -- fled on foot and reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a home on Draper Road.

Officials say a perimeter was established in the area and the suspect was found. The person was in possession of a handgun, officials said. A negotiation reportedly ensued between officers and the suspect for about 45 minutes, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Blackman-Leoni Township police and troopers and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office then used force to apprehend the suspect, shooting the person, authorities said. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. It was not said where on the body or how many times the suspect was shot.

Law enforcement involved in the incident -- two police officers, two troopers and three deputies -- have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting for an investigation, which is their departments’ policy, officials said Saturday. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review once completed, officials said.

No other information has been provided at this time.

