Michigan Lottery: 33-year-old Oakland County woman wins $300K on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County woman has a new favorite Lottery game after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo instant game.

“My dad was going to the store, so I gave him a few dollars and told him to get me a Lottery ticket,” said the 33-year-old player. “He came home with a Bingo ticket, which I have never played since I usually only play the Cashword games.”

Her father purchased the winning ticket at the Super Happy Dollar Market, located at 1368 Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

“When I finished scratching the ticket, I had my dad look it over because I thought I was reading it wrong. After he looked it over, we scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm because we both didn’t believe what we were seeing. When the message came up confirming my $300,000 prize, we both started crying! It still doesn’t seem real.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a new home, take a vacation, and save the remainder.

Players have won more than $31 million playing Bonus Ball Bingo which launched in August 2020. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $13 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, four $12,000 prizes, and 6 $10,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

