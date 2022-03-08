37º

Man returns to home to shoot, kill person who put him out, Detroit police say

Police search for Nashwan Ali

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Nashwan Ali (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a man who shot and killed a person who put him out of a home, they said.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday (March 8) in the 13100 block of Bloom Street, according to authorities.

Nashwan Ali was put out of the location by someone earlier in the day and returned to shoot that person, Detroit police said. That person died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

