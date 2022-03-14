Man shot, killed at Normandie Hotel in Detroit, police say

A man was shot and killed Monday at the Normandie Hotel in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday (March 14) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue, according to authorities. Officials said an employee was shot and killed by another man. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Monday at the Normandie Hotel in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday (March 14) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said a longtime maintenance worker was shot and killed by another man during an eviction dispute. Police searched the entire building.

The suspect is still at large.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

No additional information is available.