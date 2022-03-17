Detroit police search for man in connection with arson at Mudgie’s Deli

A man linked to a fire at Mudgie's in Detroit on March 10, 2022.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a person of interest connected to a fire set at Mudgie’s Deli.

The fire started around 3:50 a.m. March 10 at the building in the 1400 block of Brooklyn Street, according to authorities.

Officials said someone started the fire and then fled the scene. They believe the man in the photos above was near the location at the time and would like to talk to him as a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Fire damage at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown on March 10, 2022. (WDIV)