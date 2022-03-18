51º

Bloomfield Hills, Ypsilanti men charged for scrapping, crushing stolen cars, police say

Calvin Pickett Jr., Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine facing 25 charges each

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr. (left) and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine (right). (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Two men from Bloomfield Hills and Ypsilanti have been charged for scrapping and crushing a dozen stolen cars, officials said.

A man in the 13800 block of Mecca Street called Detroit police on Nov. 25, 2019, to report his car stolen, according to authorities.

Officials with the Detroit Auto Theft Unit investigated the case and discovered a chop shop in the 8850 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit, police said.

On March 2, 2022, officers said they found fraudulent paperwork that was being used to scrap stolen vehicles. Two men used that paperwork to cover up that they were stealing and crushing vehicles, according to officials.

Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr., 43, of Bloomfield Hills, and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine, 58, of Ypsilanti, were taken into custody. They are each charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, 12 counts of intent to pass a false title and 12 counts of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

