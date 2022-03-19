Police: Man, 61, fatally struck by drunk driver while crossing street in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A driver was arrested Friday after allegedly fatally hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a crosswalk in Hazel Park.

According to police, at about 4:51 p.m. on March 18, a 61-year-old man was walking north on John R Road and was crossing Brickley Avenue using a crosswalk when the driver of a Ford Explorer struck the man. Hazel Park police say that the driver -- a female whose identity has not yet been released -- was stopped at the stop sign at that intersection, then began moving forward from a stop and drove into the man.

The 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

The female driver was taken into police custody and is awaiting formal charges. Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

