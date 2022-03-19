Police seek suspect after Highland Park store owner shot, killed

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a West Bloomfield man who was working at a Highland Park store.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a business owner on Friday inside their Highland Park store.

According to MSP, the suspect entered a check cashing business inside a building off of Woodward Avenue, between Ford Street and Victor Street, made contact with the business owner and then got into an altercation with him. The suspect reportedly shot the owner -- a 54-year-old man from West Bloomfield -- and then fled the scene on foot.

The owner was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not release his name.

Witnesses reportedly saw the suspect running Northwest of the building after the shooting. Police say they completed a search of the immediate area, but it appears that they did not locate the suspect yet.

Officials say that investigators are currently “reviewing video and gathering evidence,” and are looking into tips from the public.

The suspect is believed to stand about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weigh about 160 pounds and was wearing blue jeans. They are armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

