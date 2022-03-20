46º

Morning 4 -- March 20, 2022: Man sentenced in 1987 Berrien County murder; Detroit police seek fatal shooting suspect

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Man sentenced in 1987 cold case murder in Niles Township

Indiana man sentenced in 1987 Berrien County murder, closing cold case

An Indiana man has been sentenced to decades in prison in connection with a 1987 murder in Southwestern Michigan, effectively closing what was once a cold case.

Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side

Detroit police are seeking the public’s help to find 29-year-old Shanitra Newson, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man.

Police shoot armed man while responding to domestic assault at Redford home

A man was in stable condition Saturday after being shot by Redford Township police officers who were responding to a report of a domestic assault, officials report.

Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia’s military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the embattled port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine’s president said an unrelenting Russian siege would be remembered for centuries to come.

Weather forecast: Cool then mild first day of spring

