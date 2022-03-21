Detroit police search for 3 people caught on video stealing car from gas station

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for three people who were caught on video stealing a car from a gas station.

The theft happened around 11:40 p.m. March 12 in the 15100 block of West 7 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Investigators said three people pulled up behind an unoccupied, running vehicle. One of the men got inside, and both vehicles drove away, police said.

Police released Green Light video of the incident, which you can see below. Anyone who recognizes the people involved is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2555.