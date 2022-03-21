Murder charge issued in shooting of West Bloomfield man at Highland Park store

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A murder charge has been issued in connection with the shooting death of a West Bloomfield man at a Highland Park store.

Paul Clifton McColor, 53, of Detroit, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Saad Hanna Halabo, 53, of West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

Officials said McColor walked into a check cashing store in the 13930 block of Woodward Avenue at 4:16 p.m. Friday (March 18).

McColor and Halabo got into an argument, and McColor fired a handgun, fatally injuring Halabo, police said.

McColor fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said they found Halabo with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police investigated the shooting and took McColor into custody Saturday.

He was arraigned on charges of felony murder, larceny, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 29.

