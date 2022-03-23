40º

Semi truck driver hauling produce caught with meth, loaded gun at Ambassador Bridge

36-year-old United States man taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Items confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection during a March 18, 2022, inspection. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

DETROIT – A semi truck driver hauling produce was caught at the Ambassador Bridge with a loaded gun and methamphetamine, officials said.

A 36-year-old United States man driving a commercial semi truck was stopped Friday (March 18) for a routine outbound inspection, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers said they discovered a loaded 9 mm Luger CPX-2 handgun, along with an additional loaded magazine, inside the cab.

When they inspected the driver, they found a glass pipe containing white residue and a small baggy with a white, powdery substance inside, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the Fort Street Cargo Facility. The white substance tested positive as methamphetamine, officials said.

“Today, our officers protected the American homeland at and beyond our borders,” CBP Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The roadways our loved ones travel on daily are much safer today because of this apprehension.”

Officials turned the man over to the Detroit Police Department, along with his gun, ammunition, magazine, meth and glass pipe, they said.

