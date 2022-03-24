Hit-and-run driver leaves 3 women critically injured in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on the city’s east side and left three women in critical condition.

The crash happened at 1:14 a.m. March 13 in the area of East 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, according to authorities.

A dark-colored sedan crashed into a silver 2011 Buick before fleeing the scene, police said.

Three women sitting in the back seat of the Buick were critically injured, officials said. They are still being treated for their injuries, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the photo above or has any information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.