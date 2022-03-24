49º

Local News

Hit-and-run driver leaves 3 women critically injured in Detroit

Police search for driver responsible in east-side crash

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Crime, Crime, Hit-And-Run, Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, 8 Mile Road, Van Dyke Avenue
A car linked to a March 13, 2022, hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on the city’s east side and left three women in critical condition.

The crash happened at 1:14 a.m. March 13 in the area of East 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, according to authorities.

A dark-colored sedan crashed into a silver 2011 Buick before fleeing the scene, police said.

Three women sitting in the back seat of the Buick were critically injured, officials said. They are still being treated for their injuries, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the photo above or has any information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email