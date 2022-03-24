Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving.

Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.

Wells had been driving on Maddelein Street near Hayes Road with her mother and sister when they heard multiple gunshots, according to authorities. Wells lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, officials said.

When police found Wells at the crash scene, she had a gunshot wound to her back, they said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Authorities believe Marion Johnson, 19, of Detroit, opened fire on the car while Wells was driving. They said Johnson mistakenly identified Wells because her car was similar to his actual target’s car, based on its color and make.

Johnson was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned at 36th District Court and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 a.m. April 14.