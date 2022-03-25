40º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit man charged with murder of wife, who was found in basement of home, police say

Taquan White charged in death of Shauntel Lewis

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Crime, Murder, Crime, Detroit Murder, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Detroit's East Side, Haverhill Street, Taquan White, Shauntel Lewis
Taquan Miguel White (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murdering his 34-year-old wife, who was found in the basement of their home, police said.

Officers were called at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday (March 22) to a home in the 5000 block of Haverhill Street on Detroit’s east side.

Police said they found Shauntel Lewis, 34, of Detroit, in the basement of the home with a gunshot wound to her head. Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Lewis’ husband, Taquan Miguel White, 37, of Detroit, is accused of shooting and killing her before fleeing the scene.

He was taken into custody later that day, Detroit police said.

White is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email