Detroit man charged with murder of wife, who was found in basement of home, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murdering his 34-year-old wife, who was found in the basement of their home, police said.

Officers were called at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday (March 22) to a home in the 5000 block of Haverhill Street on Detroit’s east side.

Police said they found Shauntel Lewis, 34, of Detroit, in the basement of the home with a gunshot wound to her head. Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Lewis’ husband, Taquan Miguel White, 37, of Detroit, is accused of shooting and killing her before fleeing the scene.

He was taken into custody later that day, Detroit police said.

White is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14.